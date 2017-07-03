Becoming an Editor or Proofreader: A Comprehensive Guide

As long as there are people writing, there will be a need for editors and proofreaders. However, becoming an editor or proofreader requires patience, skill, and a thorough understanding of what these professions involve.
The following list of resources is designed to answer all your questions about training to become an editor or proofreader and to outline what you can expect as you embark upon an editing or proofreading career. Need more convincing? Check out some of our resources and see what we’re talking about!
Training to Become an Editor or Proofreader
- What Do Copy Editing Jobs Entail?
- Four Tricks You’ll Master in Editor Training
- 6 Things I Learned My First Year as a Professional Editor
- The Benefits of Taking an Editing Class
- Proofreader Courses: The Googd, the Back, and the Ugley
- What to Expect From a Proofreading Course
- What You’ll Learn in Proofreading Class
- What Will I Learn in a Proofreader Course?
- 5 Things to Consider if You Want to Be a Proofreader
Careers in Editing
- How Do I Become an Editor?
- What Is Freelance Copy Editing?
- How to Become a Freelance Editor
- What Different Book Editing Jobs Are Available?
- Should I Try Freelance Editing?
- Editing Courses Can Reboot Your Working Life
- How to Learn Editing and Improve Your Career Opportunities
- The Pros and Cons of Being a Freelance Editor
- Entry-Level Editing Jobs: What You Need to Know
- Editing Jobs
- How to Get an Editing Job
- Applying for Jobs in Editing
- Editing Jobs From Home: How to Score a Gig You Love
- Careers in Editing
- Having a Book Editing Career
- Freelance Editing
- How to Become a Better Editor
- What Freelance Editing Jobs Are Out There?
- Sources for Online Editing Jobs
- Remote Editing and Remote Editing Jobs
- Editing as a Career
- Finding Editing Jobs Online
- Find Freelance Copy Editing Jobs
Tips and Tricks
- Types of Editing and Proofreading
- 8 Signs You’re an Editor
- 6 Myths about Being an Editor
- Cooperation in Writing and Editing Jobs
- Top 10 Editing Tips
- The Top 10 Proofreading Tips
- 3 Proofreading Exercises to Hone Your Skills
- Tips for Managing Your Life as a Freelance Proofreader
Careers in Proofreading
- How to Learn to Proofread
- Spelling Tips You Can Learn Through Proofreading Training
- The Ultimate Proofreading Checklist
- What Is Freelance Proofreading and What Job Opportunities Exist?
- How to Get Proofreader Training
- The Ideal Candidates for Proofreader Jobs
- Careers in Proofreading
- How to Become a Proofreader
- Can I Get Proofreading Employment in My Town?
- How to Establish Proofreading Rates
FAQ
