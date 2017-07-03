With the expansion of online businesses, you may be researching how an online presence can benefit your company or how you can make money blogging. In fact, there are numerous benefits of blogging that you may never have considered.

Increase your client base

One of the major benefits of blogging for your business is that you can attract a whole range of customers who may not have heard of you otherwise. Blogs are one of the top ways to advertise to the online community. This is particularly true if your target audience is young adults or those in their twenties and thirties. Fewer people are listening to the radio and looking at print newspapers, so only using such media will limit your audience.

Gain feedback

One of the greatest benefits of blogging is that it creates a community around a shared interest. This not only offers great ways to network within your field, but it also helps you connect with your clients. Comments and feedback sections will let your customers tell you what they like and what needs work. Nothing is perfect, and if you want to appeal to a larger customer base, you’ll want to take in feedback to improve your product.

Network with like-minded professionals

You never know when your blog will attract the right person with the right connections. Networking is a top way to bring in more clients, and it also helps you to obtain larger contracts and better connections in your field. A reader may have some helpful advice that could be just what you’ve been seeking. These networks may also provide you with the newest information to keep updated with progress and innovation in your field. You can then expand on this knowledge in your own blog writing.

Show your expertise

Writing blogs is a great way to broadcast to clients, and potential clients, what you know about your profession. This is also one of blogging’s biggest benefits. If clients can research your business and scope out your services before committing to any purchase, they’re more likely to contact you than other businesses without an online presence.

The more you blog and the more readers you get, the better your company appears to an outsider. The knowledge and prowess that you’ve acquired in your field will be demonstrated to anyone who encounters your blog. This can lead to growth beyond a wide client base, such as awards in your field or consulting positions.

Personalize and humanize

One of the more personal benefits of blogging is that adding a blog to your social media offers more of a human aspect than a 140-character Twitter post. One of the big benefits of blogging is that it gives your business a voice, style, tone, and personality that will make it easier for customers to connect with your business. When you create this voice, make sure it’s genuine and honest. If your customers think you’re putting on a mask to sell a few products, they may feel turned off.

Image source: ClawsAndPaws/BigStockPhoto.com