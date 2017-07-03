The Benefits of Taking an Editing Class

If you’re getting tired of your daily routine job, it may be time to switch things up, and if you have a penchant for grammar, language, and organization, you might consider taking an editing class. The editing class at EditingCamp will provide all the skills you need to start your new career. Not convinced that editing is the best step for you? Read on to discover the many types of editing you can do and the benefits of this flexible job.

Editing class flexibility

If you think it’s time for you to stop working around someone else’s schedule, an editing class online could suit your needs perfectly. With an online course, you can work according to your own schedule and at your own pace. If you want to get the course completed as quickly as possible, you can. If you need to go a little slower, you can do that as well. Better still, you can access the course from any computer at any time, so you aren’t tied down to your home desktop.

Flexible opportunities

Flexibility doesn’t end when your editing class does. Once you have the skills and training to become an editor, you have a wide range of career opportunities. In fact, you have the same choices you would have as a writer. For every writing style and genre, there needs to be an editor. Like a writer, you can pick the style and genre you would like to work with.

Editors also have considerable mobility. Any city that has writers needs editors. Depending on the company you’re working for, you may also have the option to telecommute. This means you don’t need to live in the same city in which the company is located. Instead, you can complete all of your duties online.

Another option is deciding between freelance editing and working in-house. Most times, this will determine if you can telecommute. Freelancing is a great way to become your own boss and choose your own hours, clients, and markets. However, it is less stable than a job in-house. When taking your editing class, you’ll find out about the different pros and cons of both to help you make the best decision for your lifestyle.

Independence

If you choose editing as a career, you will gain a high level of independence. This means not only choosing your own office (even if that means a coffee shop) but also making decisions in the editing process. While this responsibility can be intimidating for some, others will find it thrilling and exciting after working under direction from a boss.

Become part of the creative process

As an editor, you get to become part of the process of creating culture and artistic production. Every written form contributes to the richness of culture, and when you edit, you ensure that these contributions appear in their finest form.

If you already have a passion for editing, you’ll understand the thought that goes into ensuring each sentence is in its most well-crafted state.

Low up-front costs

Taking an editing class isn’t costly and will certainly generate larger returns in the long run. At EditingCamp, we offer a fully comprehensive editing class for only $199. Unlike other courses, this online editing class doesn’t require the purchase of extra workbooks. It’s an affordable way to begin making money doing what you love to do.

A few things to remember

Despite the flexibility and independence, you’ll still be working on a deadline. Editors need to be able to handle the pressures of dealing with tight deadlines and working through corrections with writers. Make sure you can work with people regardless of pressure. A good editing class will ensure you have all the tools you need to get the job done efficiently and well.

Ready to begin your new career with an editing class? Don’t wait; sign up today.

Image source: Markus Gann/Shutterstock.com