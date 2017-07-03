How to Find the Best Search Engine Optimization Pricing in 4 Easy Steps

The World Wide Web is a chaotic space. Millions of pages exist on every possible topic—but how do people know what’s legitimate? How do they know what will benefit them right now? How do they even begin to look around for something they need?

The answer, obviously, is search engines—tools like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. These search engines were created to help organize the chaos of the Internet and turn it into a catalog of knowledge that anyone can quickly navigate. What does this mean for you and your business? It means that you need to invest in search engine optimization so that your website is one of the few that is found by your potential customers.

But how do you get the best return on investment? Where do you find the best search engine optimization pricing? Here are four steps to help you find the right approach for you.

1. Make a commitment to getting professional help

As with any marketing strategy, you need to invest in professional help if you want the best results. This is especially true with search engine optimization (SEO), because SEO is not something you can do when you get a few minutes here and there when you get the time. SEO is such a vital part of establishing an online presence, it’s important for you to recognize that a certain amount of money and time should be regularly allotted for this purpose.

2. Figure out what you need

Unfortunately, there are a lot of SEO firms that make promises about top rankings, charge astronomical fees, and yet provide only vague details about what they’re going to do for your site, or when you might expect to see results. Worse, some firms use questionable tactics, like link buying, which is not only not sustainable over the long term, but could actually earn your site a penalty, making it less visible to prospects.

Having a good idea of exactly what you need to outsource will ensure that you get the best search engine optimization pricing. For example, if you have a knowledgeable IT person on staff, you won’t need to outsource a technical SEO audit. However, you might find that you don’t have enough in-house capacity to add more content to your site on a regular basis. A professional SEO writing service would provide you with content for your site that would keep it fresh, provide value to your clients, and make your site visible in the search engine results pages.

3. Figure out what you should spend

Once you determine out which services you need to invest in, you can think about how much your business will need to spend. Here’s an important tip: don’t just think in terms of what you can afford. Looking at your budget and saying to yourself: “I have only got $1000 to spare for this, so that’s how much I will spend” is not an effective approach.

Think about your goals. If you know you want to increase sales of your blue widgets by 100 per month, and you know that that 50 out of every 1000 visitors buys a blue widget, you can then figure out how many more visitors you need to bring to your site every month. (You’ll also want to improve your conversion rates, but that’s a subject for another blog post.)

With this knowledge, you can then project how much you should spend to reach your goal. This will help you decide whether spending in other areas should be cut in the short term to supplement your SEO spend.

4. Measure, measure, measure

Before you commit to outsourcing your SEO needs, make sure you measure how you’re doing right now. Look at things like keyword ranking, organic visits, purchases, and so on. This will give you a baseline to compare your results to as you go forward.

Be aware that search engine optimization does take some time. This is especially true if you’re in a highly competitive niche. Be patient, and be prepared to commit to doing this for the long term.

If you want your business to build a following online, you need to make sure you’re using all of your resources to get the best return. By investing in things like SEO writing services, you can increase your chances of reaching customers. Be sure to consider these tips when deciding which service to use.

Image source: stockplusmedia/BigStockPhoto.com