GrammarCamp Wins International Business Award for Best Training Site

Online grammar course recognized for quality content and innovative interactivities

GrammarCamp, the premier online grammar training course, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Best Training Site category in The 11th Annual 2014 International Business Awards.

“We are thrilled to have received a Silver Stevie Award for Best Training Site,” said Karen Ashford, Marketing Manager at Scribendi.com. “We spent two years developing our extensive training programs and have helped improve our clients’ written and business communication skills. This award acknowledges the quality and functionality of our training program, and we couldn’t be happier.”

More than 3,500 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. The world’s premier business awards program received entries from more than 60 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were selected by more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

“We’re very proud to have received this award,” said Terry Johnson, Vice-President of Scribendi.com. “Scribendi.com’s mission is to help people to communicate their knowledge and ideas clearly in English. We invested heavily in curriculum development, initially for internal use, and then we took the bold step of opening this course up to the public, and for classroom use by schools, colleges, and businesses.”

GrammarCamp was created by Scribendi.com, the leading online editing and proofreading company in the world. Our online training course is designed to make learning English grammar fun and easy. With small modules and interactive quizzes, the training course is intuitive and easy to use, and certification is provided at the end of the course.

“We congratulate all the Stevie winners in this year’s IBAs,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “The quality of entries we receive improves every year. This year’s judges were rewarded with the opportunity to review more than 3,500 stories of business achievement and innovation from around the world. We look forward to celebrating the winners’ achievements in Paris on October 10.”

About the Stevie Awards

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.