Where Can I Learn English Grammar?

Nouns, adjectives, verbs, and prepositions—grammar is all around us!

Many people believe that learning English grammar is a difficult task. It’s something they tend to avoid at all costs, like doing chores or booking a long overdue appointment at the dentist. Even the term “English grammar” conjures up images of dusty books and boring classrooms.

But learning the basics of English grammar can be fun and easy, especially if you ask for help from a qualified teacher. You’ll soon discover that grammar isn’t limited to textbooks, but that it’s actually all around us—at least if you know where to look. All you need is a little curiosity and the will to learn.

Besides a classroom at school, there are plenty of places where you can brush up on your English grammar without spending too much time or money. Some of these places may even surprise you! Take a look at this list and consider whether you can incorporate a few minutes of easy grammar training into your regular routine.

1) Learn English grammar from a book

Reading is one of the most popular hobbies in the world, and for good reason. Reading not only transports you to far-away places but also exposes you to new ideas and opinions. Believe it or not, reading can also drastically improve your spelling and grammar. Studies show that reading on a regular basis can expand your vocabulary and make your writing and speaking flow more naturally. So the next time you’re looking to brush up on your English grammar skills, grab one of your favorite books and dive in!

2) Learn English grammar from an online course

Over the last decade, online courses have experienced a surge in popularity. Students from all over the world appreciate the convenience and flexibility online courses offer. That’s why a growing number of universities and colleges are offering online courses on core subjects such as English and creative writing. Even if you’re already a literature buff, taking an online course can be a great way to improve your grammar and spelling. Many online grammar courses are taught by professors who have expert knowledge of the English language and would be happy to answer your questions about good communication.

3) Learn English grammar in university or college

Post-secondary education is an excellent opportunity to improve your communication skills. Even students who study math or science are able to learn the rules of grammar by listening to their instructors speak. If you’re an English major, you’ll most likely be required to take a course or two on grammar basics. You’ll also get plenty of practice with grammar by writing essays, stories, and presentations. In university, your professors will always grade your work and give you essential feedback on just how far your communication skills have come.

4) Learn English grammar from television and movies

Watching English television and movies is another effective way to improve your grammar. You may not realize it, but as you listen to actors speak English, you’re actually picking up on their sentence construction. The more you watch television and movies, the more comfortable you’ll become with identifying verbs, pronouns, adjectives, and adverbs in the English language. You can also try listening to podcasts, which have become increasingly popular in recent years and are easily accessible from many online news outlets. Watching and listening to various English media will help improve your overall confidence with grammar, making it easier to converse with other English speakers.

5) Learn English grammar from GrammarCamp

If you’re looking to learn English grammar in a way that’s fun and flexible, then GrammarCamp may be for you. GrammarCamp is an online course that offers a full package of learning materials, including lessons, quizzes, and multimedia content. It’s also an excellent fit for anyone with a busy schedule. You can complete the online modules at your own pace, allowing you the time and space to really understand the fundamentals of English grammar. You’ll even receive a certificate of completion—a recognition of all your hard work and progress—once you’ve finished the GrammarCamp course. And, you can try out a section of it for free!

Grammar, grammar everywhere

Whether you’re new to the English language or simply looking for a way to brush up on your skills, these five grammar resources are sure to help improve your command of the English language. Besides dedication, having the right resources for grammar education is the key to becoming a better communicator. Good luck with your studies and remember to always have fun!

