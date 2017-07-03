8 Content Distribution Sites You Should Be Using

We know the Internet is endless. As online marketers, we sometimes feel overwhelmed by the ever-growing networks of cyberspace. Staying ahead of the infinite droves of new competitors in a limitless market can seem like a perpetual game of whack-a-mole.

Among the scores of websites accessible to online consumers, how do you know your content sharing strategies are working? Are you reaching your maximum potential audience?

One of the most effective ways to put your mind at ease and increase traffic to your website is to use content distribution sites. To make things simple, we’ve compiled a list of eight content sharing sites to help your posts, articles, and podcasts reach those most likely to enjoy them.

1. Business2Community

What started as a personal blog in 2010 has become a major business community, sharing high-quality, business-related content to 3 million regular visitors via an open forum. Business2Community has received high rankings from reputable tech and business panels, including AdAge magazine and Technorati.

Pros: Huge audience, professional reputation, opportunity to network with marketers and advertisers who might further extend the reach of your product or content

Cons: Highly sought-after membership—only the best of the best may become contributors

2. Scoop.it

Scoop.it is a content curator, meaning it’s a platform to share existing content on a specific topic of interest and match consumers with the information that matters most to them. This tool allows you to find interesting links related to your business and share them easily, which is a great way to diversify your content feed and show that you have authority on a particular topic.

Pros: User-friendly and automated but fully customizable; free and paid membership options; huge time saver

Cons: No direct sharing of your own content (though you will generate interest from the sites to which you link)

3. BizSugar

The Reddit of the business world, BizSugar allows users to submit content for peer review in the small business community. Posts are added to a virtual bulletin board, where members vote on the content they find most interesting, engaging, or useful. The most popular posts make it to the website’s home page, Twitter feed, and weekly newsletter for maximum visibility.

Pros: Potential to have your content seen by 1 million members of the business community (and thus drive real, usable traffic back to your site)

Cons: Audience limited to those already active in the small business community; success requires some effort (frequent, consistent posting)

4. Medium

Medium hit the blogging world not just as a beautiful platform but also as a place for writers, journalists, and bloggers to get noticed. The site began as an exclusive band of pre-selected writers and, as a result, has earned a reputation as a place to read really, really good articles. Basically, if your content shows up on Medium, readers are pre-conditioned to think it’s a cut above.

Pros: Reputation of excellence, design not marred by paid advertising (an aesthetic plus guaranteed to keep more readers on the page)

Cons: Unclear boundaries and limitations (no identified market or audience); paid or pre-selected contributors are promoted over everyday bloggers

5. Storify

Similar to Scoop.it, Storify offers an aesthetically pleasing, easy way to curate social media posts to reach a greater audience. The website is based on the idea that social media makes everyone a potential news reporter—it’s just a matter of having those stories noticed. Storify users have the ability to drag and drop social media posts to create shareable “stories.” Then readers can search the host site for stories related to specific topics, breaking news, or areas of interest. Posts on Storify have even been picked up by news agencies and international media organizations.

Pros: Ability to embed your own content to be shared by other users; a way to diversify content feed while still personalizing each post

Cons: Somewhat limited audience—most users are women aged 25–34

6. Followedapp

Followedapp is a content sharing tool that combines the power of social media with an advanced algorithm to connect readers with the posts they want to see. For you, this means the optimized content you upload will be assessed and recommended to the consumers most likely to enjoy it, rather than to a general (and possibly indifferent) audience. Instead of sharing your content on a separate website, Followedapp allows you to use your established social networks to share relevant content—both your own and other people’s—with your audience.

Pros: Easy to set up and personalize, also great for finding other people’s content to share with your social networks

Cons: Unlike some of the other sites on this list, no free option available

7. Taboola

This is a paid content distribution site that works by displaying a web widget that suggests content users might find interesting. Taboola was originally built to handle videos, so vloggers or online marketers who produce a lot of audio-visual content might find this distribution network particularly effective.

Pros: Best for sharing videos; different pricing options, including a premium option that distributes to the most popular sites on the network

Cons: Difficult to target specific audiences

8. Outbrain

The behemoth of the content distribution world, this paid site is the best known among its competitors, and for good reason. For sponsorship that runs between 25–35 cents, Outbrain displays your content prominently as recommended reading to users browsing popular websites. The distributor upholds strict quality policies, such as not allowing spammy posts that trick readers into clicking on links they aren’t actually interested in, thus protecting the site’s reputation.

Pros: Well-known, solid reputation, affordable pricing, huge network and audience potential

Cons: Limited ability to target specific audiences

Image source: flok85/Pixabay.com, sharkman/Pixabay.com