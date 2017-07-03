Do Not Submit Articles Filled with Spelling Errors and Bad Grammar

Why submitting articles with errors may land you in hot water

Rejected.

This is a word none of us ever wants to hear in any context, but especially when it’s attached to writing we have agonized over and, in some cases, spent months or years crafting. Rejection brings with it pain, disappointment, and often regret. The one rejected is left wondering what could have been done differently. That’s why it’s important not to submit articles filled with spelling errors and bad grammar!

There are no simple answers to ease the pain of most of life’s rejections. Fortunately, that is not the case with writing. If you have worked diligently to complete a text, chances are you have focused on the larger issues of writing—logical organization, eliminating redundancy, and strengthening arguments. But have you paid enough attention to grammar and spelling? Have you taken the time to learn English grammar?

In an increasingly digital world, we often ignore the rules of standard written English. We dash off e-mails riddled with spelling and grammar errors, knowing the recipient will be able to understand what we mean. While this type of writing is acceptable in day-to-day communication, it can lead us to develop bad habits that can carry over into our formal writing. If we don’t take the time to eliminate these errors through editing, we could be left with a document that causes editors to reach for their red pens, or worse, reject the article outright.

This brings us to the number one rule of article submission: check and re-check your spelling and grammar. If an editor cannot make it through one page without stumbling across errors in your writing, he or she likely won’t continue to the second page. Spelling, grammar, and typographical errors reflect poorly on the author—you. These errors suggest that you are careless, that you don’t take pride in your work, or perhaps that you simply don’t care. If you don’t take the time to meticulously edit and proofread your own text, then the editor is left to wonder what other shortcuts you may have taken.

Reviewing your article again and again may seem tedious. The English language, after all, is full of obscure rules that can strike fear into the hearts of many writers. But fear not; there is hope! Listed below are the most common—and easily corrected—grammar and spelling errors made by authors.

Subject–verb agreement: A cardinal rule in the English language is that the subject must agree in number with the verb. This easy-to-remember rule is sometimes hard to follow when sentences are convoluted due to complex ideas and descriptive phrases. Strip away the unnecessary phrases to determine whether your subject and verb agree.

Eliminating these common grammar and spelling errors, and indeed all errors, will show your editor what you already know—that you are serious about and take pride in your work. If you struggle with learning English grammar or just need a refresher, do not submit articles filled with spelling errors and bad grammar. Instead, check out GrammarCamp, the online grammar course created by the editing experts at Scribendi.com.