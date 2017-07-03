Dos and Don’ts: Search Engine Optimization Tips

Getting search engines to pick up content is no easy task. Some content writers throw in tricks to help get the search engine’s attention and raise the hits on their web content. However, not all of these tricks are keepers. In fact, some should be thrown right in the trash. Read on for good and bad search engine optimization tips.

Do use an appropriate keyword

Number one in a list of good search engine optimization tips: find a keyword that fits. The last thing you want is an awkward and clunky keyword. Your keyword should be able to flow naturally, even when used several times in an article to catch a search engine. Furthermore, make sure your keyword is appropriate to your article. Don’t try to trick search engines into targeting your content with a keyword that only vaguely matches the rest of the article. Find one that fits, and stick with it.

Don’t hide content

Some articles spouting the “best search engine optimization tips” will advise you to hide content to drag in the search engines. This means that you’re publishing content that is actually invisible to the reader as bait for the search engines. While it’s true that this might put you at the top of the ranking when the search engine is hunting, it will also frustrate readers and be a major turnoff for them. What’s more, the search engine may be able to figure out what you’re doing, which would be more of a disadvantage to your content development than an advantage. It’s best to be honest, show all your content, and optimize it as much as you can. Below are some better search engine optimization tips.

Do create original content

One of the most important search engine optimization tips that you can remember is to stay unique. Simply put, plagiarism isn’t the answer. You want your content to stand out—to catch and keep your readers’ attention. Original content is the way to go. Copying content can get you into big trouble and it just looks bad to your audience. Don’t flatter your competitors by assuming you can’t create content as good as theirs. As an added benefit, you can optimize original content better than copied content to help catch search engines.

Don’t believe all search engine optimization tips

This may be ironic in an article discussing search engine optimization tips, but don’t believe every article you read that claims to be the know-it-all of content. Just as when you are researching any topic, you check the validity of the source you’re reading. Does the website look genuine? Does it recommend using “hidden content”? How well edited and well written is the article? What are the credentials of the website? You want to make sure you’re getting search engine optimization tips from the SEO content writing pros, not advice from some blogger who attempts SEO without training.

Do your research

Know your target audience, and understand the consumer market. Professional SEO content writers can help you with this. Before you begin, research your target audience, and from there, create a strategy for your marketing plan. It may take surveys as well as reading and utilizing the comments and feedback provided by your readers. Once you know what your readers are after, you can produce content that will appeal immediately to your target. This is one of the most neglected search engine optimization tips, but it can truly work to your business’s benefit if you follow through with the research.

Image source: sputanski/BigStockPhoto.com