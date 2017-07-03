Editing Courses Can Reboot Your Working Life

Sick of your job? Check out editing courses

Career breaks are increasingly common. Maternity leave is a well-established reason for a woman to put her career on hold, but travel, volunteer work, and hobbies also provide many workers with reasons to step off the career ladder and take time to explore other avenues. If your career break lasts too long, you may find your absence has rusted your abilities or that your field has progressed so quickly that you will need to retrain, go back to the bottom of the ladder, and start again. If you seek a new direction, you might find editing is to your taste.

Career switch

There may be a personal reason you left your career, or maybe you just didn’t enjoy the lifestyle that came with the job. However, you still need to make money, and maybe you don’t want to go back to school and start over again. You need a career that you can feed your existing knowledge and experience into. Recent developments in distance learning mean that editing has become a viable option for those seeking a new career. Online editing courses make it possible to find a new career without leaving home.

Knowledge bank

Whether you realize it or not, your previous career has enriched you more than just financially. You have acquired experiences, tips, and tricks that outsiders would take years to pick up. Many professional jobs require excellent written skills to write proposals, meeting minutes, and appraisals. Without realizing it, you have built up experience as a professional writer, even though those writing tasks seemed secondary to your main job at the time. In fact, those methods of communicating your experience, knowledge, and professional opinions served the actual purpose of your employment.

Transformation

If you are good at spotting mistakes in other people’s writing or if you can always find a better way to express a writer’s ideas, you may be a suitable candidate to become an editor. You can’t expect to become a senior editor straightaway. You will need editor training and can benefit from taking editing courses.

Distance learning

If you used to be a nurse, you would be an ideal candidate to edit articles and books on medicine and health care. If you used to be an industrial engineer, you should look for opportunities to edit brochures, user manuals, or sales documents for industrial equipment. You will find it easier to get into editing if you resolve to specialize in your previous area of expertise; from there, you can always branch out into other fields. To improve your chances of landing a trainee position, you could take a few editing courses. Fortunately, you can take editing courses online, so if you are a stay-at-home mom or a surfing fanatic, you can prepare for your new career while maintaining your current lifestyle.

Editing courses

“Editing” is not one standard role. A range of tasks are involved in the process of editing, and each can be taken up as a job. The number of editing courses available matches this range of tasks. For example, proofreading is a key part of editing, and all potential editors would benefit from editing courses in this field. You may decide to focus on just this task for your new career, so you should explore online proofreading courses.

Also look online for editing courses provided by editing services. For example, EditingCamp is training offered by Scribendi.com, one of the most established editing services on the web. Check out the course, and plan your return to work in a fresh career.

