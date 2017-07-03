English Grammar Lessons: The Whys and Whats

Why is it wise to invest in English grammar lessons?

All languages have basic rules that a speaker or writer must understand before moving on to develop more complex skills. Grammar is the fundamental organizing principle of language, and language is involved in almost everything you do, so you cannot live without either!

Your grammatical ability is probably the most creative faculty you have. There is no limit to what you can say or write, but this potential must be realized using a set of rules. These grammar rules reflect the inherent structure of the language, and thus tell you how to form words into sentences in a way that is accepted and/or correct. English grammar lessons are valuable, if not vital, tools in the study of English usage and writing. English grammar lessons teach you the categories of words, such as verb, noun, adjective, adverb, phrase, and clause, and tell you how to combine them to form intelligible sentences.

Enhancing your language skills by taking English grammar lessons will help you appear professional, confident, and persuasive. It will also prepare you for studying many other subjects. Not investing in English grammar lessons might result in ambiguity or inaccuracy in your speech or writing. To avoid these problems, you need to put grammar under the microscope and make it a priority. After all, you wouldn’t think of building a house without a solid foundation, would you?

After taking English grammar lessons, you should have a heightened awareness of the strength, flexibility, and variety of the English language and thus be in a better position to use it and to evaluate others’ use of it. Learning English grammar also provides a basis for learning other languages.

20 Basic Grammar Rules

You will need to learn and remember numerous rules when taking English grammar lessons. Here are a few basic and useful ones that will immediately improve your writing:

A sentence should be a complete thought. Make sure you use words correctly. Only use capital letters for proper nouns and at the beginning of sentences. Every sentence should contain at least one noun and one verb. Use appropriate punctuation at the end of sentences. Use apostrophes only to show ownership and to form contractions. Use paragraphs to divide long segments of text into logical sections. Separate each article in a list with a comma. Use semicolons correctly: (i) to separate two complete but related clauses and (ii) to separate items in a list that contains punctuation. Use commas to bracket non-restrictive phrases, which are inessential to the sentence’s meaning. However, do not use commas to bracket phrases that are essential to the sentence’s meaning. Use commas after introductory phrases. Make sure subjects and verbs agree in both case and number. Always use the proper tense to accurately convey your thought. Avoid ending a sentence with a preposition. A sentence can only begin with a conjunction when it is a complete clause. Avoid using double negatives. Avoid dangling participles (modifiers). Singular, countable nouns always need an article (a/an or the) or a determiner (my, his, this, etc.). Use the active voice unless you specifically need to use the passive voice. Make sure all pronouns are defined by an antecedent.

While some of these rules are self-explanatory, others need a little more elaboration or the use of examples for clarity. And this list is by no means exhaustive. There are many more rules and conventions that dictate proper English grammar; it is impossible to list them all in an article such as this. If your mind is totally boggled, there is a solution!

