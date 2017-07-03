Entry-Level Editing Jobs: What You Need to Know

Do you love working with words? If so, a career in editing may be for you.

Editing is a rewarding line of work that will challenge you to always think on your feet. There are plenty of places to find editing jobs, but as in any career, you’ll probably start on the lowest rung.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t do work you love. The key is in finding a good entry-level editing job and anticipating the qualities that companies are looking for.

What follows are some of the most common questions about starting a career in this exciting industry.

Where can I find an entry-level editing job?

Picture your ideal workplace. Is it high-energy, or more laid-back?

For an editor, there are plenty of options to explore. From book publishers to independent newspapers, many companies are willing to hire editors who have limited experience, provided they’re willing to give it their all.

Here are five of the best places to inquire about open positions:

1) Magazine publishers

Magazine publishers often post entry-level editing jobs. They need editors to work on feature stories, craft headlines, and fact-check.

2) Nonprofits

Nonprofit organizations like the Heart and Stroke Foundation regularly hire editors to proofread publicity materials, such as pamphlets and press releases.

3) Newspapers

From the Toronto Star to The New York Times, major newspapers need editors to help polish stories from reporters and write engaging headlines.

4) University presses

Major schools like the University of Toronto often run their own presses. They need in-house editors to copyedit and format manuscripts from academics.

5) Book publishers

Many editors begin their professional careers working for a book publisher like Scholastic. If you like to proofread manuscripts, this could be the job for you.

What will I do in an entry-level editing job?

It’s no surprise that as an editor you’ll spend most of your time working with words.

In an entry-level editing job, you should expect to become proficient at many types of editing. Some of your main duties may include the following:

copy editing manuscripts or articles

formatting and typesetting

crafting and updating web content

proofreading articles for an internal publication

Of course, in an entry-level editing job, you should also be prepared to do a fair amount of administrative work. This might mean doing tasks such as these:

sending emails

organizing event listings

attending staff meetings

recruiting writers

photocopying

How do I find an entry-level editing job?

You’ve polished your résumé and have a few ideas of where you’d like to work. Now it’s time to look for a position.

It’s always intimidating when you’re new to an industry, but these four strategies will help you land an entry-level editing job in no time:

1) Attend job fairs

Job fairs introduce you to other people working in the editing industry. You can inquire about open positions and even submit your résumé in person.

2) Use online job boards

It’s easy to search for entry-level editing jobs online. Using sites like Workopolis, you can usually find several listings for positions each week.

3) Sign up for internships

Students in journalism programs can often find internships through their schools. This is a great way to gain in-house experience and build your editing portfolio.

4) Volunteer

Like job fairs, volunteering for an organization such as the Editors’ Association of Canada can help you make valuable connections that can lead to a job.

Start your editing career today

Entry-level editing jobs are open doors into a world of possibilities. The secret to embarking on a new career is having faith in your abilities. If you’re feeling unsure about your skills, let EditingCamp’s online course give you the confidence you need to finally start your dream career.

Image source: Pixsooz/Shutterstock.com