Five Tips for Writing Blogs

Writing a blog that attracts every reader is a difficult, often elusive, task. However, there are many benefits of blogging, and your blogs can appeal to the majority of your audience. Read on to learn five tips to keep in mind the next time you are writing a blog for your website.

Be consistent

Choose your topic, and write on that topic only. Many bloggers try to include too much information in too small a space. Remember, though, that all your ideas are worthwhile, and you should write them down to use another time.

Consistency allows your readers to stay focused on the post. As well, saving your extra ideas ensures that you have a treasury of topics for future blog writing, giving you the ability to plan. For example, which blog topics are best for the season? Which topics are similar and, therefore, should you post separately?

Avoid monotony

Experiment with new fonts, graphics, and clips. Change the overall aesthetic of your blog from time to time, such as every season, to avoid boring your readers.

When it comes to the content of your blog writing, it is true that some similarities are inevitable, but you should avoid too much overlap. Your audience might think that you do not take the time to write about new ideas if you simply add slight twists to the same blog. Furthermore, you do not want to appear as if you have little to say; this is a good (and bad!) way to lose readership.

Leverage past work

Post links to the work you have already done. You have probably written about the foundations of your field in past blogs, so take advantage of your website’s flexibility and your previous work. When you write about something that you have already discussed in a previous blog, include a link to that post. You can also place links and tabs in the page margins to connect your readers to relevant and related posts that you have written in the past.

Not only will posting links to previous blogs prevent repetition, but it also expands your readers’ knowledge of you and your business. Posting links shows your readers that they can relate the information to other blogs on your website, and it encourages them to read those blogs as well.

Take advantage of social media

Be sure to utilize every social media outlet available. When you are writing a blog, your primary concern is to ensure continuous readership. Share your blogs on Facebook and Twitter, as well as any other form of social media that your business uses.

Use social media to get old blogs out there, too. You can use websites and applications that will post on your behalf to each social media outlet connected to your business. Use these tools to schedule daily blog posts, whether they are current or seasonable “oldies but goodies.”

Start writing blogs with pizzazz

Titles are the first thing a reader sees, but they could be the last if they do not grab your reader’s attention. The first step to attracting readers may be obvious, but it is definitely worth pointing out: you need a catchy title.

Create quick, engaging titles that get the point across in as few words as possible, and do not forget that questions interest readers. Whether they read your entire blog or not, readers are likely to be curious about the question you have posed in the title.

Image source: devke/BigStockPhoto.com