Four Qualities to Look For in a Content Writer

Content marketing is a critical component of any web or social media strategy. As such, don’t you think it’s time your company started to produce quality content . . . or found someone who could do it for you?

Content marketing, the kind that catches eyes, minds, and hearts, takes more than words. While anyone can write, the real feat of creating quality content doesn’t come from putting words on paper or hitting publish on your latest blog post. It comes from the ability to produce a narrative that resonates with your audience. Quality content is masterfully crafted to increase awareness, generate interest, and ultimately inspire a reader to take action.

Who’s in charge of your content?

If you’re trusting your content to an intern or an administrative assistant, simply because they “know how to write,” you’re making a big mistake. Just because someone knows how to string sentences together doesn’t mean they have the talent, experience, or ability to deliver your message in a manner that will convince and captivate your target audience.

You wouldn’t hire a marketing manager to handle your accounts receivables, so why do you trust an inexperienced writer to produce the vast majority of your marketing materials?

If you don’t have the talent on staff, now’s the time to find an experienced content outsourcing partner. According to a recent report from Custom Content Council, 55% of companies outsourced their content development in 2011. This number increased to 62% in 2012. More and more companies are waking up to the importance of quality content—isn’t it time you did too?

Qualities to look for in a content writer

Not sure what to look for when searching for a quality content writer? The following are five important characteristics:

1. Punctuality

Deadlines, deadlines, deadlines. When it comes to content marketing and business writing, punctuality is paramount. If your writer can’t get assignments done on time, you’re just causing yourself more work and hassle.

2. Proven research experience

Quality content needs to educate its audience. It needs to include useful statistics and source information. Exceptional writers are constantly reading, researching, and learning—that’s how they’re able to create content that’s both accessible and educational. Which leads us to characteristic three . . .

3. Flexibility and adaptability

It takes a very specific kind of writer to produce marketing content. Like other writers, content producers are detail-oriented fact-finders. However, when it comes time to produce a blog post or publish an online resource, they know how to adapt their voice and style so that it suits their audience and medium.

4. Readiness

Content marketing is all about the here and now. Your audience doesn’t want to hear about yesterday’s news tomorrow. They want to know what’s happening in their industry today. Companies need to have content producers that are readily available.