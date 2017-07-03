GrammarCamp Wins Education Standard of Excellence Award

Online grammar training program wins WebAward

GrammarCamp has received an Education Standard of Excellence award from the Web Marketing Association. This online grammar training program has been recognized for its dedication to helping users learn English grammar, overall quality of content, and ease of navigation.

“Our staff put a tremendous amount of work into this course to make sure that it was comprehensive, easy-to-use, and helpful,” explained Scribendi.com President Chandra Clarke. “We’re really happy to see that this has been recognized.”

Receiving a WebAward—which recognizes the standard of excellence for which all small- to medium-sized businesses should strive—is a great honor for Scribendi.com because it draws attention to GrammarCamp’s exceptional quality and Scribendi.com’s commitment to providing an exceptional educational curriculum to its users.

“Scribendi.com is thrilled to have won the Web Marketing Association’s ‘Education Standard of Excellence’ for GrammarCamp,” said Samantha Russell, VP of Operations at Scribendi.com. “We’re proud to provide not only quality editing and proofreading services but also a comprehensive online educational program that is recognized by industry leaders.”

Scribendi.com, the world’s leading online editing and proofreading company, developed GrammarCamp in 2013, compiling nearly 20 years of grammar, writing, editing, and proofreading advice into a helpful, user-friendly training course.

The WebAwards, an international website award program, names the best web sites in a number of categories in 96 industries.