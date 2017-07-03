It can be difficult to be productive when you’re employed, but it’s even more difficult when you’re unemployed. It’s hard to find the motivation to do anything constructive when you’re out of a job, especially if you’ve been in that situation for a while. But not to worry—it might just be a blessing in disguise. Although you might not be earning a regular paycheck, you do have the time to do many productive things—other than look for a job—that will keep you on track. In fact, you might even gain a new skill as you learn how to be productive while unemployed.

Read these 20 tips for how you can remain productive, learn new things, and check items off your bucket list while unemployed:

Think about what went wrong at your previous job and why. Assess the situation so you can avoid the same thing happening in the future. Do you have any habits that may have caused you to lose your job or that are preventing you from landing one, especially in your field? If so, take this time to work on fixing them. Do you have a passion? Pursue it. Read about the skills and requirements needed to do a job in this field, and work toward obtaining them. Obtain further training. To brush up on your grammar skills, check out GrammarCamp, a comprehensive grammar training course that you can complete at your own pace. Read up on world and industry news; be informed about what’s going on and how you (and the industry you want to work in) might be affected by the current global situation. Make a list and plan goals for each day. Your list and goals need not be extensive, but knowing what you’re going to do on a particular day will help you get it done. Plus, who doesn’t feel good after crossing something off a list? Update your resume and have it edited and proofread by a professional editing company such as Scribendi.com. Search for small projects or freelance jobs to get by while you search for something more permanent. Talk to friends, family, neighbors—anyone you come into contact with who could potentially help you with your job search or connect you to someone who could help. Pay it forward and do your best to help those around you, even if they’re in the same situation as you are. Visit a career services or recruitment agency to help you spruce up your resume and get you started on your job search. Exercise! Make it a point to get out of the house and do something active at least once a day. Whether it’s walking your dog around the neighborhood or going to the gym, make an effort to get some fresh air and move your body. It will help keep stress away as well as break up your day. On the same note, why not try meditating? Melt stress away and calm your mind through some relaxing meditation. Stick to a schedule and treat your days as you would regular workdays. This way, it will be much easier to meet your daily and weekly goals. Get out of your comfort zone and try something different. This can include something you’ve always wanted to do, or something that will make your resume stand out. For example, teach yourself how to code, learn a new language, or start playing an instrument. Volunteer. This can be something in your desired field of employment or it can be a cause that you’ve always wanted to support. It will feel great to give back to the community, and you’ll be able to meet and interact with a whole new group of people who share your interests. Join a club or professional organization. Not only will this give you a chance to network and meet people, but it’s always refreshing to get out, learn new things, and indulge your interests. Create a profile on a career site such as LinkedIn. This is a great way for you to network, get a better understanding of your own skills and experience, and look for jobs in your field. Read, read, read! Read books and articles about your industry and how to land a job in your field. Read articles about things that productive people do. Read books about how to boost your career. Gather information from credible sources that will help you in your job hunt, and take this opportunity to increase your knowledge (and share it with others). Finally, spend quality time with family and friends. Relax and spend some time with your loved ones. You might not always have the time to do so, so use it to your advantage. They will appreciate it just as much as you do.

Image source: Luna Vandoorne/BigStockPhoto.com