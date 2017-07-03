A simple guide to help you get an editing job

Do you want to work as an editor but need some information about how to get an editing job? Well, you’ve come to the right place!

Experience counts

Now, first things first: Although not absolutely necessary, it would be helpful to have a university degree in something like English, journalism, technical communication, or publishing. And beyond your love of language and reading, attention to detail, and overwhelming urge to improve communication, you need some practical experience. This can be extremely helpful in your quest to get an editing job. If you don’t know where to start, the simple answer is just do it. Put the word out and offer to edit anything you can get your hands. Experience is always greatly valued by employers. Another way to gain experience is through internships (search web sites such as bookjobs.com). They are also good jumping off points for getting advanced editing jobs.

Education matters

Another excellent option is to take online training courses in the areas in which you want to specialize. For example, there are online grammar training courses that will improve both your written and spoken English. As well, you could look into online editing training or online proofreading training courses that will allow you to hone your skills and make you more marketable to freelance websites. These online courses—offered by Scribendi.com, the world’s leading online editing and proofreading company­—are comprehensive and offer an interactive experience with games and quizzes to help you retain what you learn. Completing this kind of training can give you a boost when trying to get an editing job.

Online resources

There are also numerous other online resources you can take advantage of when you start planning how to get an editing job. For example, look for job openings posted on company web sites and search the different employment web sites. Scour job boards that specialize in writing and editing—these can provide a multitude of clues as to how to get an editing job. You can also narrow your search to specific geographic locations.

Be direct

Try using the traditional direct approach when determining how to get an editing job. Make a direct contact action plan, starting with a list of organizations for which you might like to work. Next, find the appropriate contact person and get in touch. The goal is to meet the person with the hiring power. You can also contact employment agencies and search the classified ads.

Network

Networking—either traditional or online—is also a great way to help you get an editing job. In fact, the Milwaukee-based staffing company, Manpower Group, states that networking is still the best way to get a job. Creating profiles on networking sites and connecting with everyone you know in the fields of editing, writing, and publishing can be very beneficial.

Join in

Do be sure to join a professional association, such as the Editors’ Association of Canada, the National Association of Independent Writers and Editors, the Society for Editors and Proofreaders, the American Society of Magazine Editors, or the American Copy Editors Society. Not only is this a great way to keep up with industry news, but these associations also post national and regional job opportunities and provide useful information on how to get an editing job.

Sell yourself

Whatever method you use when deciding how to get an editing job, make sure you learn how to write a resume so that your skills are highlighted correctly. This is the basic building block for landing a job and making money doing what you love. Before you begin, list all the details you think are relevant. Provide a summary of your qualifications, details of your editing experience, and your educational background. List any professional organizations you belong to and any editing seminars or workshops you have attended.

Have you ever considered editing for an online editing and proofreading company? Check out the infographic Free Your Freelance with Scribendi.com to learn about the advantages of this type of work.

Ready, set, go…

Use these tips for how to get an editing job and prepare to be employed! Apart from the opportunity to correct mistakes, improve communication, and learn, you will also encounter interesting situations, exciting challenges, and fascinating people.

Image source: Brt/Shutterstock.com