Free Ebook Giveaway: Learn How to Write a Resume

Note: This giveaway has now ended. Be sure to check back to our blog regularly for more great discounts and giveaways. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter to keep up with news and articles. Thank you!

To quote the wise and wonderful Oprah Winfrey, “You get a free ebook! You get a free ebook! Everybody gets a free ebook!”

Okay, maybe she said “car” instead of “ebook,” but nevertheless, we are channeling her generous spirit and giving away something of our own: knowledge.

Written by the experts here at Inklyo, How to Write a Resume: The Complete Guide to Modern Resume Writing is an ebook that contains all the resume-writing knowledge you will ever need to stand out in a competitive job market. It teaches you how to craft a beautiful resume that appeals to a wide range of employers and showcases your unique skills and abilities. A great resume is the first step in starting your dream career, and this book provides both advice and resume samples to suit any job.

We are even one-upping Oprah, because this offer is available for two days, instead of one. We’re giving the ebook away on March 1 and 2, so download yours as soon as possible!

To take advantage of this amazing offer, subscribe to our email list by filling out the form below, and we will send you your free ebook. How to Write a Resume: The Complete Guide to Modern Resume Writing is a resource that we are proud to share. Let us know how it works for you on Facebook and Twitter, or leave a review on Amazon!

Note: This giveaway has now ended. Be sure to check back to our blog regularly for more great discounts and giveaways. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter to keep up with news and articles. Thank you!