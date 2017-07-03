Improve Your Content Development Strategies

The goal of content development is attracting an audience, but this can be difficult to do well. As a content developer, you strive to bring in an audience with your words alone, but you must also use search engine optimization to bring in more traffic. If you’re struggling to keep your audience, you may need to work on a few content-development strategies to lock in your audience’s interest. Read on to discover how to make your blog more appealing to readers.

Include a tasteful number of advertisements

While advertisements on your website may be important to help fund the operation, you also want to avoid scaring away your customers with an excess of annoying videos and pop-ups. If your blog has videos without a pause button, huge flashy banners, and sidebars that look like they belong in a circus, then it may be time to redesign. Space your ads out, and plan well. Readers that get irritated with the ads every time they visit your site may just stop going. They’re there for the blog, after all, not to be trapped into consumerism. Focus on content development, not managing ads. Know your audience.

Before you can begin content development, you need to know whom you’re developing content for. Figuring out your audience is the first step in creating an appealing blog. You may have to change your style, tone, or topics to appeal to that target audience. This can be daunting at first, but once you get started, you’ll get into a flow of content development that appeals to your audience so that it feels natural to write.

Narrow your scope

Don’t lose your reader base by trying to fit too many topics into too small a blog. While having a wide range of topics can certainly interest a wider range of readers, it will also prevent a loyal, frequent readership. Your readers will be discouraged from visiting your blog regularly if they think you’re inconsistent.

When you’re thinking about content writing, pick a theme, and stick to it. If you have multiple interests you want to blog on, it may be time to create multiple blogs. This will certainly take more time than if you only run one, but it will also ensure a solid stream of traffic to each.

Ensure fluid and efficient content development

Have you ever read choppy, disconnected writing? It’s difficult to follow and often confusing to read. This type of writing is common to content developers who are trying to make edgy, casual content to catch the reader’s eye. Unfortunately, it ends up being a huge turnoff to your audience. Read your content before you publish it on your blog. Read it aloud to see if it flows well or if your tongue is tripping and stumbling over the words. Ask yourself if it would make sense to someone unfamiliar with the topic. Alternatively, you could consider outsourcing your blog writing. These important steps in content development will only take a little extra time, but they will go a long way in ensuring your readership sticks around.

Use lists

Readers like lists. Remember that, in modern society, with so many stories flashing by every minute and with busy schedules, a quick, easy read is exactly what your audience wants. For this reason, lists are perfect for content development. They provide your reader with the option of breaking the article into manageable sections, to only take what they need, or to read what they need when they need it. Lists also make your article look much less intimidating than big blocks of paragraphs.

Image source: Ivelin Radkov/BigStockPhoto.com