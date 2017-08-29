In Business Writing, Make Sure You Keep It Simple…

Something we notice on a regular basis when we read business letters, memos, reports, and other such documents is the use of unnecessary words to over-describe a situation or condition. These are known as redundant or superfluous words. It’s very easy to get into this bad habit when writing.

In fact, using two or three words when one will suffice can weaken your point rather than strengthen it. For effective written communication, we recommend that you make every effort to avoid using unnecessary words and phrases.

The following is a short sample list of some of the more common redundant words and phrases that we often see, alongside shorter alternatives:

absolutely essential ………………… essential

accounted for ………………………….. caused by

actual experience …………………… experience

attached please find ……………….. attached is

at your earliest convenience …… soon

consequent results …………………… results

despite the fact that ……………….. although

few in number …………………………. few

for the purpose of ………………….. for

free of charge …………………………. free

in advance of …………………………… before

in the process of being …………….. being

in the near future ……………………. soon

is suggestive of ………………………. suggests

make a decision to ………………….. decide

make the acquaintance of ……….. meet

mutual cooperation ………………….. cooperation

on behalf of ………………………………. for

on the grounds that …………………. since

perform an analysis of ……………… analyze

provided that ……………………………… if

take under advisement …………….. consider

under no circumstances ……………. never

until such time as ………………………. until

within the realm of possibility …… possible

We should mention that the words and phrases shown on the left-hand side above are not wrong. They are just a more cumbersome way of saying something that can be stated more simply. Nevertheless, for style reasons, there may be situations where the phrase shown on the left is more appropriate in a particular context. Or, there can be situations where one may choose to alternate between the two approaches, in order to avoid repetition.