Is Using an Online Editing Course Helpful?

A guide to choosing an online editing course

Any published writer will tell you that a good editor is not merely helpful but is invaluable in the writing process. Editors help writers communicate by checking facts, ensuring consistency, and improving grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style in the development of everything from books to web pages.

Online education for editors can be a convenient and effective way for busy people to earn various qualifications and upgrade their skill sets. The main advantages of online editing courses include convenience and flexibility. There are a number of online editing courses to choose from. If you are interested in editing as a career or are already an editor and just want to brush up on your skills, online editing courses can be extremely useful.

What to look for in an online editing course

The majority of online editing, copyediting, and proofreading courses are appropriate for most learners. Here are a few to check out:

Whether you are learning about editing for the first time or just need a refresher, there are certain things you should look for in an online editing course. Chief among these is that the course is offered by a reputable source. Other things to look for in an online editing course is that it includes certification of some sort, complete coverage, clear learning objectives, a way to measure learning progress, interactivity, learner support, easy navigation, and easy access.

EditingCamp

If you want a really comprehensive option, check out EditingCamp, an online editing course developed by Scribendi.com. This course teaches users how to edit any document with confidence. Apart from the obvious advantages of learning online, this world-class online editing training offers extremely thorough course content that covers everything from editing skills to the business of being an editor. It starts with the basics and progresses to higher-level material. The course also offers an enjoyable interactive experience, providing games and quizzes to help users retain what they have learned. There is even a free demo! What’s more, you will receive a certificate of completion when you finish the course. And the course comes from a company that has been in the editing and proofreading business for over 15 years and has won numerous awards. Now that’s nothing to sneeze at! EditingCamp is a self-paced online editing course, so there are no completion deadlines. Being able to proceed at your own speed is a great advantage as you can work around your no doubt hectic schedule.

What is included?

EditingCamp teaches the basics of editing for both fiction and nonfiction. If you’re already working as an editor, it provides an excellent opportunity for you to brush up on your skills. If you’re a writer, you will learn essential tools to help make your manuscripts more professional. This course covers the definitions of the different types of editing; how to edit grammar, punctuation, and syntax; and common ESL errors. Do you want to make a living as an editor? This online editing course provides tips on how to find employment.

Specifically, EditingCamp consists of eight sections: Editing Considerations; Editing Skillset 1: Content; Editing Skillset 2: Style; Editing Skillset 3: Form; Editing Skillset 4: ESL; Editing Skillset 5: Editing Onscreen; Editing Skillset 6: Miscellaneous Skills and Specializations; and The Business of Editing. Each section contains numerous sub-sections that address specific topics. When you finish this course, you will have the confidence to edit even the most challenging documents.

The value of online editing courses

The value of editing is immeasurable. Good editors are worth their weight in gold, and so are good online editing courses. It is thus critical to research all the available options so you can decide which online editing course is the best one for you. Keep the above criteria in mind when shopping around, and happy editing!

