Landing Page Optimization for Your Website

Seven steps for creating an effective landing page

A landing page is the page that customers are directed to when they click on your advertisement or search engine result. It is the first page they will see, and it can have a major impact on whether they choose to explore your website or go back to the previous page. For successful landing page optimization, it is therefore essential that your business’s landing page makes a good impression to get the highest possible return.

To effectively use landing page optimization on your site, follow these seven easy tips when designing a page:

1. Target a market

Before you create your landing page, you need to figure out what demographic your business is directing its marketing toward. This affects the types of visuals you use, the language, and your keywords. Be sure to research landing pages that are popular among a similar demographic to figure out which techniques you should use for your landing page optimization.

2. Make a recognizable landing page

When your customers first see your website, you want them to know they’re on the right page before it fully loads. If your customers question for even a second that your ad has led them astray, you’ve lost a bit of their trust. Therefore you need to match your webpage to your ad and build a recognizable branding strategy. To better improve your landing page optimization, include relevant keywords in the page’s content for search engine spiders to find.

3. Make your landing page appealing

The first thing your customers will notice about your page is whether it looks good. To make a good first impression, be sure your site’s design is attractive to your customers. It also helps landing page optimization to use visuals and to keep your pages well organized.

4. Show your customers how your product will benefit them

A great way to sell your product or service to customers is to show them how it will benefit their lives. This is the ultimate message you want them to take away from your webpage, and hopefully it will result in a sale. The best place to do this is on the landing page. Also, consider using a video to convey your message in a quick and compelling way.

5. Include a call to action

As with any content used for search engine optimization, you should include a call to action to direct your customers to engage with your site. The same principle goes for landing page optimization. In creating an effective call to action, you direct your customers to engage with your website the way you want. This can give you the best possible results.

6. A/B testing

A/B testing is a technique that uses analytics from two versions of a landing page. Each version is posted, and then data are collected based on how many hits the website receives and how many of those hits lead to a sale. Once you have this data, you can improve your landing page optimization by choosing the page that yields the best results.

You can also use the data that you obtain from your business’s landing page to improve your website on an ongoing basis. By tracking your results, you can figure out which techniques you should, or should not, use for your webpage in the future.

