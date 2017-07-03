What Will I Learn in a Proofreader Course?

Find out what an author can gain from taking a proofreader course

Writers often overlook the mistakes in their work. You may read through your finished piece and think it is fantastic, but are you the best person to judge? You may be aware of your inadequate spelling and grammar skills but unable to afford to pay a professional proofreader to go over everything you write. A proofreader course will help you assess your work objectively. Look for a proofreader course that will help you recognize common mistakes and improve the salability of your writing.

Spelling mistakes

No one is perfect at spelling. When you read over your finished work, you are unlikely to spot errors in words that you just don’t know how to spell. There are some common pitfalls in spelling that millions of people repeat all their lives. Your proofreader course should be able to list the most frequent spelling errors and help you look out for them. Also, these courses can direct you to tools that will highlight your spelling mistakes.

Grammar

As with spelling, your proofreader course should include a list of the most frequently made grammatical errors. You won’t be forced into the stilted phraseology sometimes used by academics, but you will be taught the correct way to phrase commonly accepted English. Because spelling and grammar are closely related, expect a lot of interaction between these two topics. Words alter their meaning based on the grammatical context, even if they retain the same spelling. Similarly, words that are spelled differently but sound the same can be used correctly only in specific grammatical contexts.

Typos

Typing errors should be the easiest mistakes for you to spot. Most of the spelling and grammar mistakes you make are probably because you do not know the correct spelling or you haven’t been taught proper grammar. Typos, however, are simple accidents that occur when you’re racing to type out words on your keyboard in an attempt to keep up with the speed of your thoughts. Your proofreader course should provide you with a method for tracking down typos in your written work.

Language

A proofreader course should remind you to always be consistent with the language you use. This type of proofreading sorts out the muddle that exists between the different varieties of the English language. Remember the saying “England and America are two countries divided by a common language”? Don’t mix British and American spelling in the same piece. Your proofreader course should teach you to stick to one standard dictionary.

Organization

Good proofreading requires good concentration. Your proofreader course will recommend ways to organize your work so you are less likely to get confused or distracted. You may be hoping to take up proofreading as a career, so the organizational part of the proofreader course should cover the business of being a proofreader.

Reminders

Your proofreader course won’t be of much use if the lessons don’t sink in. You should expect the course to include periodic tests. Specifically, you should be able to check your comprehension at the end of each module. You might be daunted by this prospect, thinking back to the three-hour-long exams you took in college. However, online courses have more subtle methods to make sure you understand the contents of the course. ProofreadingCamp, for example, includes interactive games to reinforce key points and help students check their progress. So relax, and look forward to your proofreader course. You will soon be sharpening your writing skills and improving your earning potential.

Image source: photastic/Shutterstock.com