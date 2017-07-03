You can learn proofreading from home with an online course

You don’t need to go to a university or community college to learn proofreading. Plenty of options are available online, which means you can fit your studies around your schedule. Not everyone can afford to take time off from work to take an intensive course, and that is probably the main benefit of the online method if you want to learn proofreading.

Home-based career

Proofreading is an ideal career choice for those who want to, or need to, work from home. You don’t need to commute to the big city to make a living in this career, and a training course that you can do at home to qualify for these home-based jobs is a natural choice. Just about everyone has an Internet connection these days; that, and a computer, are all you need to learn proofreading from home.

Who should learn proofreading

Proofreading skills are useful in many walks of life. You might be a teacher or a professor who needs better guidance on how to mark course work. Proofreading is an essential part of editing, and writers can benefit from learning ways to proofread their own work. Of course, if you learn proofreading, you’ll also open up the career path to becoming a professional proofreader.

How to learn proofreading

Taking a class in proofreading can be a little frustrating. People learn at their own pace, and that means that some want to race ahead while others learn slowly and steadily. You will find it easier to learn proofreading if you are able to learn at a pace that suits you. Online proofreading courses, like that offered by ProofreadingCamp, are faster to work through than correspondence courses because they offer quicker responses to queries and submissions than courses that rely on mail.

Backup

You could learn proofreading by buying a book on the subject, but then you would not have anyone to turn to for clarification on the parts of the book you don’t understand. An online training course is more than just class notes because you have access to a tutor who can explain sections of the course that might confuse you. This support is an essential element of any course you take to learn proofreading. You can better understand the material if you have the opportunity to seek explanations the moment you have questions, rather than waiting until the end of class or waiting for the mailman to bring a reply.

In your own time

If you want to learn proofreading, consider taking an online course so that you can study in your own time and at your own pace. The professionals who put these courses together have years of experience in proofreading and will make it as easy as possible for you to learn proofreading thoroughly.

Image source: Brian A. Jackson/Shutterstock.io