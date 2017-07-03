Get help choosing the best online grammar course now



When you envision learning English grammar, what do you picture? Do you see stacks of books and hours spent in a classroom painstakingly repeating stilted phrases? Do you see yourself moving to a foreign country to fully immerse yourself in the language, potentially leading to culture shock? At one time, these were the two most common options. However, in recent years, experts have developed countless online courses for English language learning. These courses can be flexible and engaging, offering content to individuals seeking to learn English grammar online.

In fact, there are so many online English grammar courses that it may be difficult to find a course that suits your needs. A quick Internet search will return pages of links to various sites that offer everything from conversational English to college-level grammar—with an equally wide range of fees. Some free sites can help you get started, but they often do not continuously generate content or provide further challenges once you’ve mastered the basics. After you have moved on from a basic understanding of English grammar, where can you go to learn more?

The answer is more complex than a simple link. Online courses have certain advantages in common, such as the ability to work from a variety of locations and often at your own pace. Beyond that, however, they can differ widely. To find the best online grammar course, you first need to determine your particular needs. Before selecting a course, consider the following criteria.

Quality: An online grammar course is only as good as its content. Look for a site that is rated well in terms of both accuracy of information and depth of coverage. Research the site to determine whether the instructors are native speakers and have received formal training. Most reputable sources will provide you with a syllabus or course overview to help you determine if the course is right for you.

Audience: While some web sites are targeted to businesspeople, others may be targeted to teenagers, university students, or other types of learners. The intended audience for a particular online English grammar course will determine the depth (delving into intricacies/deeper issues) or breadth (covering a wide variety of topics) of its content. Additionally, your reason for learning English—such as gaining the ability to engage in casual conversation, improving your business communication skills, or becoming an English instructor—will help you determine which online grammar course is right for you.

Ease of use: If you are new to the English language, web sites in English can be difficult to navigate. Look for an online grammar course that uses intuitive navigation tools so you can easily find your way around. A course that moves seamlessly from lesson to lesson and provides quick access to additional resources can go a long way toward reducing frustration.

Variety: An online grammar course that provides variety, such as games, interactive lessons, videos, podcasts, quizzes, and live tutoring, may be the most beneficial for you.

Social media: While this fits into the "variety" category, social media is important in its own right. Learning a new language requires you to practice. The more you write blog entries, forum posts, and comments on other students' work, the greater your understanding of English will become. Real-world practice in language learning is vital, and social media provides a unique chance for you to have instant, continuous access to other English speakers.

Knowing what you want from an English grammar course will help you find the one that’s right for you. The best online English grammar course is the one that meets all your needs. An excellent option is GrammarCamp, a fun and comprehensive online English grammar course offered by Scribendi.com, the world’s leading online editing and proofreading company.