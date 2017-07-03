Remote Editing and Remote Editing Jobs

Find out whether remote editing jobs could suit you

Many jobs can be done via telecommuting. According to a WorldatWork Telework Trendlines report, 38 percent of U.S. employees who do not telecommute believe their work could be accomplished remotely. Rather than traveling back and forth to work and spending time and money on the commute, employees can work outside the traditional office setting—typically at home—while staying connected to employers and colleagues via the computer or phone.

Regarding the business of editing, various industries offer many types of editing jobs in which editors work in a traditional office environment. Luckily, editing is one of those jobs that can be done remotely very easily. Editing often involves solo work, can be done as a home business, and is (in this day and age) mostly computer-based. As more media outlets, publishing companies, and other employers are finding many benefits to making remote editing jobs available, they are enthusiastically adopting newer technology to make remote editing easier. If you desire the flexibility of choosing a remote editing job, you can work from anywhere you have a computer and Internet access. Having a remote editing job can be ideal.

There are many different types of remote editing jobs out there. So no matter if you are a sound editor, a video editor, a book editor, or a copy editor, you can find a remote editing job.

Is a remote editing job right for you?

To determine if a remote editing job is a good fit for you, consider the pros and cons. The advantages of remote editing jobs include increased productivity, less stress, and a better work–life balance. Disadvantages include isolation, distractions, and the potential to become a workaholic. You must also know and strengthen your negotiating position. Research employers’ existing remote work policies to determine how you would fit in as an employee engaged in a remote editing job.

Finding remote editing jobs

To find remote editing jobs, start by searching job boards such as Monster, SimplyHired, Indeed, and CareerBuilder. Use keywords like “remote editor,” “remote editing,” and “remote editing jobs.” Also check out sites like VirtualVocations and FlexJobs, companies whose mission is to make searching for a remote, part-time, freelance, or flextime job better, easier, faster, and safer. Also consider joining professional associations, such as the Editors’ Association of Canada, the Society for Editors and Proofreaders, or the Society of Editors. You can network via these sites and make useful contacts to help secure a remote editing job that is right for you.

Types of remote editing jobs

A search for remote editing jobs will reveal quite a variety. Take a look at this list of remote editing jobs to get a feel for the diversity of the positions available: remote web copy editor, remote web copywriter consultant, remote communications assistant, virtual software editor, remote earth and geo sciences editor, remote computer science editor, remote medical editor, remote veterinary science editor, remote dental science editor, remote environmental science editor, remote political science editor, remote business editor, remote biomedical engineering editor, and remote technical editor.

Determining which remote editing job is right for you

Determining a good fit in terms of remote editing jobs involves not only evaluating the editing job itself (and all its requirements) but also evaluating what you can bring to the job. First, you must also decide if you have the appropriate background—education, knowledge, and experience—to take on a particular remote editing job. Second, you must consider the details of the remote editing job. What are the complexities? How long is it? What is the deadline? How much is it worth to you? Is it worth the time it will take? Remember to take into consideration ongoing projects so you can gauge and/or budget your time in order to complete all your remote editing jobs in a timely manner. Finally, you must evaluate the employer. Research the company/employer. Do its policies, public image, mission, and culture mesh with your values and beliefs? Does it have a reasonable remote work policy/agreement or independent contractor agreement that makes accepting a remote editing job viable for you? All these things must be carefully contemplated, because as a remote editor, your career (and business) is your responsibility alone.

Go remote!

Remote editing can be a fantastic, challenging way to earn a living. So if you are interested in becoming a remote editor and landing all kinds of interesting remote editing jobs, use this introduction to get started on the remote editing career path.

Image source: LuckyImages/Shutterstock.com