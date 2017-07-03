Editing Jobs From Home: How to Score a Gig You Love

Working away from an office can be ideal for some editors

Can you be a good editor and work from home?

Of course you can!

Working on editing jobs from home can give you the freedom to advance in your career without the pressure of a traditional office environment.

To land the perfect position, all you’ll need to do is follow a few simple steps. Ready to get started? Here’s what you need to do.

1) Know what you’re looking for

So you’ve decided to do editing jobs from home. Before you start applying, ask yourself what type of position you’re really looking for. Are you comfortable doing freelance editing, or are you looking for a permanent, full-time gig?

If it’s the latter, start by logging in to a job bank and searching for open positions with a telecommuting option. For freelance positions, the best places to start are sites like FlexJobs or Elance. The work on these sites is often piecemeal, but it can help you build a strong portfolio for more consistent work.

2) Do your research

You wouldn’t rent an apartment without researching it first.

To land editing jobs from home, you’ll have to exercise the same amount of caution. Job boards for stay-at-home positions are notoriously deceptive, but with a little preparation, you can make them work for you.

Once you find a job posting you like, ask yourself the following questions:

Can I contact the company easily?

Do I know anyone else who has worked for this company?

Is the job posting clear and easy to understand?

Does the job look too good to be true?

What if a company asks for your credit card number? Our advice: stay away!

When you do editing jobs from home, your boss should be paying you, not the other way around. If it doesn’t work that way, it’s likely the job is a scam and you shouldn’t waste any more time pursuing it.

3) Have a résumé and online clips ready

Do you have a portfolio with up-to-date clips?

If the answer is no, then it’s a good idea to start working on one right away.

Most companies will ask to see samples of your work before they hire you. This is standard throughout the industry, whether you do editing jobs from home or are employed by a major publishing house.

Since the average job posting is often available for just a matter of days, you’ll be much more likely to score a position if your résumé and clips are already prepared.

Once you’ve decided on editing as a career, you should create a professional website to showcase your work. Many writers have scored editing jobs from home by posting their latest clips, even if they’re just beginners.

4) Network on social media

What’s the secret to finding great editing jobs from home?

The answer might surprise you. These days, more and more writers are turning to sites like Facebook and Twitter to advertise their skills.

And it’s no surprise why. Recruiters often use these sites to find candidates for open positions.

Even if you’re planning on doing editing jobs from home, social media can help you form connections with hiring managers. By staying active on LinkedIn, you’ll be the first to know about new job postings, and you’ll be ready to apply at a moment’s notice.

Flexible, accessible, dynamic—editing jobs from home have it all

If you have a computer and great initiative, doing editing jobs from home may be for you.

Of course, the other thing you’ll need is an expert understanding of the English language. Inklyo’s online training course, EditingCamp, can help you hone your editing skills and stand out from the crowd. Don’t hesitate to sign up today.

Image source: Swellphotography/Shutterstock.com