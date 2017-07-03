The Small Business Guide: Tips and Tools for Building Your Business

This small business guide is the perfect reference for small business owners who must navigate marketing, accounting, sales, and customer service.
Don’t waste time toggling between tabs when everything you need to know is in one convenient location!
Business Writing Resources
- It’s Just an Email…Right?
- 5 Types of (Not So) Professional Emails
- Top 7 Email Marketing Tools
- How to Get Your Business Email Read Past the Subject Line
- English Is the Language of Online Business
- What to Include in Your Product Descriptions
- Press Releases: The Astonishingly Easy Way to Boost Your Business
- Five Obstacles Businesspeople Face When Learning English
- Why Does Your Business Need a Newsletter Service?
- How to Use Newsletters for Awesome Customer Service
- Sloppy English Grammar Can Lose You Business
Tools by Department
- Find Accounting Tools Online
- Top 5 Customer Relationship Management Tools
- The Ultimate CRM Tools List
- Top 5 Human Resource Tools
- Top 6 Legal Tools for Small Businesses
- 5 Marketing Tools to Make Your Business Soar
- 10 Useful Sites All Marketers Should Save
- Top 6 Online Tools for Operations
- Top 7 Project Management Tool
- Top 9 Sales Tools for Small Businesses
Efficiency Tips and Tricks
- 11 Important Small Business Tools You Can’t Live Without
- The Top 4 Webinar Tools for Businesses
- Top 6 Business Tools
- Top 8 ECommerce Tools
- 27 Presentation Tips: How to Create Engaging Presentations
- How to Build Your Brand
- The Role of the Copywriter
- The Best Software for Collaborative Writing
- When Should You Listen to Music at Work?
- What Successful People Are Doing While You Are Sleeping In
Resume Resources
- The Ultimate Resume Checklist
- How to Write a Resume Objective
- 23 Practical Resume Tips to Help You Get Hired
- The Most Common Grammar Gaffes That Sneak into Resumes
- The Ultimate Cover Letter Checklist
- 14 Ways to Make a Bad Impression on Your First Day of Work
- How to Be Productive While Unemployed
- How to Perform a Social Media Cleanup Before a Job Search
- 6 Job Interview Mistakes You Can’t Afford to Make
Image source: Unsplash.com/Pexels.com