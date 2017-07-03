Social Media Marketing Tools That Will Rocket You to Success

Social media meets marketing at its best

Seventy-four percent of Internet users are registered on social media.

Interesting, isn’t it? Now, imagine if your business could reach each one of them.

It sounds impossible, but with the right social media marketing tools, you’ll have a better chance of engaging your ideal clients. Whether you’re looking to build new relationships or strengthen existing ones, here are seven tools that will improve your marketing campaign by leaps and bounds.

1) Shutterstock

With so many businesses on the web, how do you make your content stand out? Adding images is one excellent solution.

Shutterstock is one of the best places to find high-quality stock photographs that are royalty-free. The site has millions of photographs to choose from, as well as illustrations, icons, and music samples. You can explore media from dozens of different categories, including wildlife, fashion, and infographics.

Shutterstock’s subscription service is also well-priced, and it’s easy to sign up. Depending on your content needs, you can pay by individual photo or purchase a membership for up to a year. Whatever option you choose, you’re guaranteed to receive a high-quality product from one of the most recognizable and respected image databases on the web.

2) Piktochart

Like Shutterstock, Piktochart emphasizes the visual side of social media. With Piktochart, you can create stunning infographics that are easily shareable on multiple platforms.

Piktochart’s easy-to-use interface was created for the non-designer. To create an infographic, you simply need to drag and drop different pre-designed elements onto your screen. The process is highly customizable, with tons of available themes, icons, and photos.

What’s not to love? Piktochart’s happy customers range from marketing specialists to public school teachers. If you’re looking to create visually appealing infographics to share on social media, Piktochart has everything you need.

3) Google Analytics

Google Analytics takes the mystery out of your marketing efforts by letting you know what’s working and what isn’t.

All you’ll need to get started is a Google account, which can easily be linked to an analytics profile. Within minutes, you’ll be able to see who your visitors are, what they’re searching for, and what type of device they’re using to find your content. This information is crucial for social media marketing, as you can then tailor your campaigns to your audience’s needs.

With Google Analytics, it’s easy to set specific marketing goals, such as receiving a certain number of page views, and you can track your progress in the online interface. For the beginner, the advanced analytics options may seem overwhelming, but Google provides free training resources that will help familiarize you with the application.

4) TubeMogul

Videos are great marketing tools because they’re entertaining, instructive, and easy to share. With TubeMogul, you can promote your multimedia content across dozens of different sites in just a few minutes. Its unique OneLoad service allows you to upload a video directly to the web. TubeMogul will then distribute it to influential media platforms, such as YouTube, Dailymotion, and Hulu.

Once your video is uploaded, you can track metrics like views, comments, and ratings to evaluate audience engagement. These statistics, helpfully provided in the TubeMogul interface, will help you tweak your advertising to reach the right audience. For brands and agencies, TubeMogul also offers packages with more in-depth analytics tools.

5) Latergramme

When it comes to making an impact on social media, timing is everything. If you’re an Instagram user, you’ll want to check out Latergramme, which helps you time your Instagram posts so they reach the optimum number of viewers.

With Latergramme, you can upload files directly from the web or your smartphone. An interactive calendar also helps you schedule images by the day, week, or month. This ensures that your posts will be published exactly when you want.

An integrated analytics tool shows you which photos have the most engagement, so you can plan your marketing efforts accordingly. Whether you’re posting personal photographs or a gorgeous stock image from Shutterstock, you’ll reach more users with your social media blasts than ever before.

6) Perfect Audience

If you notice your popularity on social media is slipping, Perfect Audience can help. It’s designed to increase audience retention and make sure you’re targeting the right clients.

Perfect Audience works by placing a hidden tag on your online content. This tag then analyzes audience data and creates a list of “lost visitors,” or visitors with a poor conversion rate. To entice them back to your content, Perfect Audience targets these users with personalized ads across the web, including networking sites like Twitter and Facebook.

You can track the success of these ad campaigns using a built-in analytics tool. Perfect Audience’s clear billing guidelines and seamless integration of site tracking make this an ideal tool for social media marketing.

7) Socialbakers

Socialbakers is a suite of four tools: Analytics, Builder, Listening, and Ad Analytics. These applications allow you to monitor conversations across different platforms, so you can better engage and entertain your audience.

With Socialbakers, you can manage the activity on your Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+ profiles. You’ll quickly discover which posts or pages have the most impact, and you can customize your marketing efforts to capitalize on this success.

Socialbakers also allows you to find key influencers, measure interaction levels, and compare your advertising campaign to those of your competitors. If you’re looking for an ideal mix of ad analysis and engagement tracking, then Socialbakers could be the tool for you.

With the right tools, marketing is easier than ever before

How do you launch a memorable marketing campaign? There’s no secret formula, but having a handful of social media tools in your back pocket will give you an edge over the competition.

Not only will your job be simpler, but your interactions with potential clients will also become more meaningful. The next time you log onto social media, remember that powerful tools send a powerful message.

Disclosure: If there are links to a product in any of the reviews, a commission may be paid to us if you purchase the product. We will never write a review on a manufacturer’s product, nor will we promote a product, if we believe the product will not be beneficial to you.

Image source: bloomua/BigStockPhoto.com

