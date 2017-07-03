Sources for Online Editing Jobs

A guide to different places to find online editing jobs

Are you an editor looking for work? Searching for places to find online editing jobs? Well, you’re in luck, because job seekers are no longer restricted to traditional job-seeking methods. These days, one way (if not the main way) to find online editing jobs is to search the wonderful World Wide Web. You can take advantage of numerous resources to find online editing jobs. You can look for job openings posted on company websites, search different employment websites, and connect with others in the editing field via online networking sites. Creating profiles on networking sites and connecting with everyone you know can be very beneficial when you’re trying to find online editing jobs.

Many websites and job boards specialize in writing and editing. For example, you will want to check out the following sites when trying to find online editing jobs. (Keep in mind that some sites require fees/registration/membership.)

bookjobs.com: The purpose of this website is twofold. It provides a centralized place for jobseekers to research available positions in publishing, and it provides basic information about the book publishing industry as a whole. You can search for jobs and internships, find out about recruitment events and publishing organizations, find publisher profiles and publishing programs, and learn commonly used terms.

publishersweekly.com: This website provides information about the publishing industry and authors, reviews, a self-publishing service, links to blogs, and a job zone that lists jobs (job title, employer, post date, location, and more specific job details).

publishersmarketplace.com: This is a dedicated marketplace where publishing professionals can find critical information and unique databases, find each other, and learn how to do business better electronically. You also can browse a listing of job openings.

writejobs.com: This website is courtesy of Writers Write, Inc., which provides a network of professional websites covering books, entertainment, gaming, media, publishing, and writing. The site allows you to: view only freelance positions view only journalism, media, and magazine jobs view only medical writing/editing positions view only book publishing industry jobs view only technical writing/editing positions view only jobs where telecommuting is considered

ed2010.com: Ed2010 is a community of young magazine editors and others interested in this career who want to learn more about the industry in order to land top editing and writing positions at magazines. On this site, you can find blogs, advice, resources, a message board, and job listings. The latter includes job titles, employers, locations, post dates, descriptions, and sometimes contact names.

journalism.berkeley.edu: This is part of the Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism’s website. You can find a listing of jobs and internships (titles, locations, post dates, application deadlines, descriptions) in journalism, including editing and proofreading jobs in the United States.

copyediting.com: The Copyediting: Language in the Digital Age website is all about the copyediting profession. A job board lists various jobs in editing.

mediabistro.com: Mediabistro is the leading provider of jobs, news, education, events, and research for the media industry. Its mission is to help media professionals succeed and grow in their careers by providing opportunities to acquire new positions, knowledge, skills, and connections.

journalismjobs.com: JournalismJobs.com is the largest and most-visited resource for journalism jobs. It receives between 2.5 million and 3 million page views a month.

ihirepublishing.com: This site, part of the iHire job network, is for finding jobs in the publishing industry. You can register for jobs by title or location or search the list of “featured jobs.” The listings are updated daily, and there are thousands of them. There is also an option to upload your résumé, which might speed up your search for editing jobs online.

mastheadonline.com: This site provides news, job listings, and information about the Canadian magazine industry.

staffwriters.com: StaffWriters has been providing communications professionals with opportunities for more than 15 years.

sunoasis.com: Sunoasis Jobs uses the Internet to provide job postings, leads, and links to connect you with opportunities.

In your quest to find online editing jobs, also make sure to check out job boards such as Monster, Simply Hired, Indeed, and CareerBuilder. Consider joining professional associations, such as the Editors’ Association of Canada, the Society for Editors and Proofreaders, or the Society of Editors. You can network via these sites and make useful contacts. This can also be a good source for finding online editing jobs.

Get ready, get set, and go find online editing jobs!

If you are an editor trying to find an online editing job, use this brief guide to help in your search. Just remember that patience and perseverance will pay off. A challenging and fulfilling editing career awaits you.

