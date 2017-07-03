The Dos and Don’ts of Content Writing

The field of content writing is unlike any other form of writing in terms of its style, audience, and tone. This makes getting started on content writing a tricky task. However, with the correct technique, you’ll be on the right track in no time. Read on if you want to improve your content writing skills.

Do remain professional

While it’s important to create a personable, humanized online presence to attract customers, you don’t want to make the mistake of getting too casual. Remember that, however laid-back your customers may appear, a few poorly chosen statements could alienate them. Avoid swearing, slurs, or expressing personal opinions and viewpoints outside of a business context when creating your content. Nothing in your blog should offend your target customers.

Don’t overdo it

Graphics are great, but when there are too many, your blog will be like a house with too many Christmas decorations. It will look tacky and it will load slowly. Don’t forget that some of your clients may not have the fastest Internet speeds, and a website that has to load too many graphics will end up discouraging potential customers from revisiting your site. Focus on content writing, not on adding flashy backgrounds.

Do practice content writing

Whoever invented the phrase “practice makes perfect” understood writing. Like anything else, content writing takes practice. You’re already taking the first step in improving your writing if you’re reading this blog. The next step is to research good content writing. Write a few practice blog posts, and send them to friends for feedback. Don’t hesitate to listen to customer feedback either. You never know who is commenting on the blog, and he or she may just be a professional.

Don’t plagiarize

You probably remember the lectures about plagiarism from your school days, but you may not realize that those rules continue to apply. The difference is that, when it comes to Web content, plagiarism can cost you a lot more than a passing grade. It’s okay to hunt around websites and blogs to get ideas, but when it comes to content development itself, you need to come up with your own material. If you are inspired by another site, you should cite the source and link back to the original piece. Give credit where credit is due.

Do keep your content writing updated

Outdated content bores readers. Make sure to update your blog regularly. Outdated content reflects poorly on your business. It makes readers—and possible clients—think that your business is out of touch. At the very least, readers may think that you don’t have enough business to maintain an active blog. While none of these assumptions may be true, you don’t want to assume that your audience will give you the benefit of the doubt. If you’re having a tough time content writing frequently enough to keep your site updated, it may be time to outsource.

Don’t repeat yourself

Your article writing should be innovative, interesting, and fresh. Don’t just repeat what other people are saying. The best writing is authentic and brings a new perspective. Think about what you have shared in the past, and why you found it useful.

