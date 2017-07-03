The importance of copywriters and how hiring one can enhance your business

For as long as the English language has been transcribed onto paper, there has been a constant need for content writing. We need written language to record events, converse over long distances, and, most importantly, share information. Unfortunately, with different points of view and various language systems, the flow of information can get misconstrued if not presented correctly.

To solve this problem, people have studied the art of language. There are those who can manipulate words to persuade—people who can string a sentence together to create a precise image or give perfect instructions. These experts understand how other humans interpret information, and they can tailor their writing to meet the needs of the audience. This is the role of the copywriter.

Copywriting is a profession typically associated with advertising and sales. The job of a copywriter is to take information and create a piece of writing that can convey it in an engaging, creative, and informative way. While a large percentage of copywriting jobs are in advertising, copywriters are not limited to this field; instead, there are a variety of jobs a copywriter can choose from:

Advertising

This is the field most commonly associated with copywriting, as there is a wide variety of writing opportunities in various media. Many copywriters create slogans and write print ads for companies or products. The writer’s ability to use concise words helps to create persuasive material that grabs an audience’s attention. By understanding how the audience absorbs information, copywriters can also create scripts for radio and TV commercials. Advertising, in general, is the ideal industry for a successful copywriter because of this unique opportunity to influence the public with language.

Business

Outside of advertising and public relations, there are other opportunities in business for copywriters. Many businesses need professional communication specialists to write company reports and draw up proposals for products and events so that they can be effectively communicated to management. Just as important, management must communicate with its employees, so copywriters will also write newsletters and informative in-house documents. Copywriters can increase workplace efficiency by making the paths of communication within the business clearer. This will ultimately help the business create a defined and understandable method of communication any time it needs to reach an understanding.

Internet

As with advertising and business communications work, copywriters can find job opportunities in the online industry, where they can interact with their audience. Through the use of blogs and social media, copywriters are required to communicate with their audience both quickly and accurately. They are also required to constantly monitor these online platforms in order to respond to their audience if contacted. This direct interaction is a huge advantage for copywriters. Because they are able to speak to the readers firsthand about their content, copywriters can get the public’s opinion about the message they are trying to convey. Writers are also required to regularly update these online platforms by creating content with the specific purpose of engaging with the audience while also meeting search engine optimization (SEO) requirements. Copywriters need to incorporate popular and searchable keywords and phrases to increase their likelihood of being found through an online search engine. Being able to cater to both the audience and the technology in a timely, consistent fashion is a challenge, but it presents more opportunities for copywriting work than ever before.

Image source: PixelsAway/BigStockPhoto.com