The Top 4 Webinar Tools for Businesses

Even high street businesses can benefit from webinar tools

A webinar is a way to conduct sales meetings, training courses, customer support, or collaborative work. It is a form of video conferencing that enables you to lecture or chat interactively with an audience that logs in from remote locations. You don’t have to be an online business and you don’t even need to have a website to use webinar tools. With new services entering the webinar tools market every day, you have plenty of options to choose from. This roundup highlights some of the best webinar tools available today. Choose one to enhance your company’s communications with customers, suppliers, and associates.

1) Go To Meeting

Go to Meeting is a video conferencing platform that allows you to invite up to 100 attendees and broadcast live and interactively. The platform can be accessed via a smartphone, so the attendees don’t need to be sitting at their desk. You can communicate by voice only or choose to show a video from your webcam. The platform includes a number of presentation and drawing tools, but you can also switch the display to your computer screen, which enables you to broadcast output from your favorite presentation software. Go to Meeting will broadcast your webcam and your presentation to all attendees, unless you enable breakout sessions with subgroups interacting with one another. You can also record your session for rebroadcast at a later date. These webinar tools are particularly suited to corporate communication in such areas as internal news and conferencing, sales conferences, technical conferences, and work collaboration. This webinar tool offers the most functionality and is easiest to use of the bunch.

2) Fuse

One great feature of Fuse is that you don’t have to pay for it. This webinar tool comes in three types: Free, Pro, and Enterprise. You can conduct webinars with the free version with up to 25 attendees. If you want to go up to 125 attendees per webinar, you would need to subscribe to the Pro version, where the cost starts at $8 per month. As with the Go to Meeting and Click Webinar webinar tools, you can communicate by voice, video, or screen capture.

3) Any Meeting

Like Fuse webinar tools, Any Meeting has a free version. The Any Meeting free plan is advertisement-supported and includes voice, video, and screen-sharing methods of communication. You can have up to 200 attendees at one of your webinars conducted with the free version of Any Meeting. The two paid plans are called Pro 25 and Pro 200. Both offer more features than the free version. For example, you can record your webinar only if you broadcast on one of the Pro plans. The Pro 25 plan allows up to 25 attendees at each webinar and costs $18 per month. You can have up to 200 attendees with the Pro 200 plan, which costs $78 per month.

4) Click Webinar

Click Webinar offers webinar tools as part of the Click Meeting platform. This service is a great medium for offering training courses and can even translate the written communication that goes on in its chat windows. You can broadcast in either speech or video, and you can switch to a view of your desktop to present slides and technical data. Click Webinar also has a record function, so you can replay your webinar to future visitors to your site. Click Webinar includes analysis reports that detail how many people attended your webinar and the changes in attendance as the webinar proceeded. This information will enable you to examine your scripts and rewrite any sections that seem to be losing you attendees.

Which One?

You may be daunted by the variety of webinar tools available. The best way to approach the selection process is to focus on your exact needs and then try the free version of each of the services listed here. Once you have become familiar with the features of each service, you will be in a better position to plan your webinar strategy.

Image source: PixelsAway/BigStockPhoto.com