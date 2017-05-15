The Ultimate Blogger Guide

Do you want to become a blogger? Blogging presents a unique opportunity to build a network for your existing customers while also acquiring new business. A blog is the ideal platform on which to showcase your expertise in the industry.
This list of resources is designed to walk you through the blogging process and answer any questions you might have along the way.
Why Start a Blog?
- Why Start a Blog? 4 Great Reasons
- Benefits of Blogging for Your Business
- Which Blog Style Should You Adopt?
What Is Content Marketing?
- Content Marketing: What Is It, Really?
- Inbound Marketing Explained in Three Easy Steps
- The Honest Guide to Content Marketing Jargon
How to Create a Content Strategy
- How to Create a Content Strategy
- A Beginner’s Guide to Content Strategy
- How to Craft a Content Marketing Mission Statement
- Content Marketing Strategy: Some Tips for Developing and Executing
- Improve Your Content Development Strategies
- How to Write a Content Marketing Plan in 7 Steps
How to Write Content
- Five Tips for Writing Blogs
- The Dos and Don’ts of Content Writing
- 10 Ways to Hold Attention by Producing Engaging Content
- Writing Persuasive Web Copy (No Jedi Mind Tricks Required)
- Content Writing: Using Words to Benefit Your Business
- Quality Content Is King (Infographic)
- Article Writing: 4 Article Ideas for Your Website
- An Introduction to Content Marketing
- 9 Best Practices When Writing for Millennials
- Press Releases: The Astonishingly Easy Way to Boost Your Business
- Dissecting the Anatomy of Quizzes as Content
What Not to Do
- How to Screw Up a Blog Post (In 7 Easy Steps!)
- 10 Ways to Alienate Your Blog Audience
- Do Not Submit Articles Filled with Grammar Errors
Optimizing Your Content
- The Ultimate Blog Writing and SEO Checklist
- 5 Steps to a Perfectly Optimized Blog Post
- Uniting Search Engine Optimization with Useful Content
- Increase Organic Traffic: 6 Handy Blogging Tips
Marketing and Distribution
Image source: Alejandro Escamilla/Unsplash.com