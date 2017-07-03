Web Content Development Tips

Eight tips that will bring your content to the next level

Help! I know nothing about web content development, but I need to design a website for my business! What do I do?

Do not panic. Plenty of people need to design websites, but very few know every technique for optimizing their site. The first thing you need to know about is developing high-quality web content. The content is what makes the website valuable for your customers. Without informative content, the website cannot serve your business’s goals.

So what do you include in your content to develop it? Here are a few simple tips to get you started with web content development.

1. Use headings

A great way to format your content is to divide it into points and use headers to describe them. This gives your customers a good idea of what information they will get from reading each point. Then, they can decide which ones they want to read and which ones they want to skip. If the text is simply one long document, the customer could get overwhelmed and decide your page is not worth reading.

2. Inverted-pyramid style

From their first look at your page, your customers will decide if they want to continue reading it. It is essential that most of the information that you think is important to your business be included in the first content section that appears on the home page. This way, the customers can get a good idea of your business and what you do, and they can make an informed decision about whether they should invest the time to read the website.

3. Call to action

This is where you direct your customers to what you want them to do. Make sure you explicitly tell the readers how to engage with your business. For example, if your website sells a product or service, write a statement that says something like “buy now” or “purchase today” so readers know how they can use the information on the site.

4. Bold keywords

It’s very rare that a customer will visit your website and read every single word on the page. Instead, you’ll get customers passing through for a glimpse or visiting to find particular information. Cater to this audience by bolding all the keywords and phrases in your content that are important to your business. This makes them jump out at the customer. In addition, search engines pick up on bolded words as keywords and phrases for search engine optimization, which will make your business’s website appear when customers search for those words.

5. Use lists

People like to read short content that flows nicely. A great way to format your web content and make it flow is to use a list. Short, bulleted lists present the reader with a clear layout that will help them retain the information because they do not have to pick it out from long, complex paragraphs.

6. Allow the content to stand on its own

Make each page of your website easy to navigate and understand. That way, if customers begin on a random page, they will not get lost in your web content. Every page should include essential information about your site (such as the business’s name), navigation, and an outline of the website. This will ensure your readers are never confused and always understand the message of the website.

7. Link to other pages

Instead of explaining every last detail to your customers in your web content, use links to direct them to explanations and more information. This keeps your web content short and concise, which is appealing to readers.

8. Pictures

Try to use pictures that complement your content. Visuals will engage readers in a dynamic way and might make them interested in learning more.

Image source: Ivelin Radkov/BigStockPhoto.com