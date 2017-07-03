What Web Content Should You Include on Your Website?

Today, it is crucial that every business has a presence in the online world. Whatever type of business, service, or product you have, there must be information about it online. Otherwise, you could be overlooked in a competitive market. This is why it is essential that your business has web content that is up-to-date, relevant, and reflects what your business is and what it has to offer. Here are seven elements you should include when you are setting up a website.

1. Home page

Like the outside of a store, the home page is the first impression a customer gets when visiting your website. It needs to be aesthetically pleasing while also answering all the essential questions. It is also important that this page’s content contains important keywords, such as your business’s name and the product or service you are offering.

2. About Us page

To ensure your business’s credibility, it is valuable to have a section of your website dedicated to explaining what your service or product is. This web content describes how the business was founded, what its goals are, and its future direction. This allows the reader to learn more about the company and creates a deeper connection with the product or service.

3. Team

It’s also valuable to have a section of the website dedicated to short biographies of the main players in your business. This web content gives your business a face, makes the product or service more personable, and reassures the customer that real people are behind the webpage. This way, the customer can connect with the business even further.

4. Product/services

Obviously, the website needs to provide details about your product or service. Customers will primarily visit your website because they want more information so they can decide whether your product or service meets their needs. The web content must be written in a way that provides all the necessary information while also acting as a sales pitch so the customer will be persuaded to engage with your business and purchase your product or service.

5. Resources

It is also valuable to have a section titled “Resources” that contains constantly updated information. This can include many types of information, such as product reviews, user comments and questions, and a blog. As long as this web content is consistently updated, your business will be a viable competitor in its market. In addition, this page will allow customers to engage with your website by either seeking more information or producing some content of their own for your site. It’s also a great way to keep customers constantly checking your website to see updates.

6. Contact information

To ensure your customers know your business is not a sham, make sure contact information is on the website and is easy to find. By making yourself open to questions, concerns, complaints, and other customer inquiries, you will convince customers that you care about their user experience. This also reassures them that you want them to engage with your product or service and are open to criticism should there be problems.

7. What to do

Customers need to be directed to ways of taking action with your product or service. Simply presenting them with information is fine, but if you do not provide any instructions for using that information, it’s useless. To make sure your users engage with your product or service, tell them clearly how they can access it.

8. A blog

Surprised? Don’t be. A blog can be a critical factor in your long term success. To find out more, check out our free guide to website optimization below.

Image source: kentoh/BigStockPhoto.com