September is quickly approaching, and that means students around the world are preparing to go back to school. But where, exactly, are they going? This infographic explains where undergraduate and graduate students attend university in Canada and how many adventure-seekers travel abroad to receive their education.

Are you attending college or university this fall? How to Write an Essay, an online course by Inklyo, will help you prepare for another year of learning.

Share this Image On Your Site

Please include attribution to Inklyo.com with this graphic.